PAINTING: 10 East Los Angeles by John Tierney
A FORMER university professor had combined his fascination with Hollywood and love of painting in an exhibition in America this summer. John Tierney will see around 20 pieces of his work exhibited at the Gallery Brown in Los Angeles in June.
