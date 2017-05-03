Obama unveils vision for presidential...

Obama unveils vision for presidential library in Chicago

18 hrs ago

Former President Barack Obama unveiled plans for his future presidential center Wednesday, painting a picture of a buzzing hub for youth and community programs on the South Side of Chicago where he raised his family and launched his political career. Obama fielded questions from residents at a forum near the site, delving into nitty gritty details of traffic patterns, green space and job creation, while avoiding any mention of his successor in the White House.

Chicago, IL

