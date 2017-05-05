NOTO muralist hopes to complete latest work, dozens of businesses to...
Artist Jason Riedel sits next to his favorite part of his "Artists Live Forever" mural at the NOTO Arts Center. A bucket of painting supplies sits in front of the airbrushed Jimi Hendrix, just one of the many artists featured on Jason Riedel's "Artists Live Forever" mural at the NOTO Arts Center.
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Artist moves studio to new one on heritage farm (Nov '08)
|Wed
|John Deere
|6
|Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ... (Oct '16)
|Apr 29
|Sledge Hammer
|23
|Spray painting St. Louis' history, artist eyes ...
|Apr 13
|VP Mullah Elect P...
|2
|Who's Guilty of Cultural Appropriation?By Lizzi...
|Apr '17
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Oscar Wilde portrait, prison cell door part of ...
|Apr '17
|Baptistism by Proxy
|1
|Family recognise Rockwell painting stolen 41 ye...
|Apr '17
|Sally
|2
|R. Styles (Feb '06)
|Apr '17
|tim
|112
