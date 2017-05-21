Nicki Minaj, Lea Michele & More Get All Dolled Up For 2017 Billboard Music Awards
No one knows how to multitask better than these ladies. Switching between hair curling, nail painting, and eyeliner winging could easily make one's head spin, but Nicki Minaj, Lea Michele and MORE celebs all mastered it ahead of the 2017 Billboard Music Awards.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HollywoodLife.
Comments
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"It's the sort of thing Norwich should do more ...
|13 hr
|Fundie Fatwazz Aroma
|2
|Basquiat tops Warhol after painting sells for $...
|Fri
|Christian Taliban
|3
|Chicano Art Wields A Sharper Political Edge In ...
|May 14
|tomin cali
|1
|Trump's illegal immigration pledge kept GOP in ...
|May 9
|tomin cali
|1
|Artist moves studio to new one on heritage farm (Nov '08)
|May 3
|John Deere
|6
|Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ... (Oct '16)
|Apr 29
|Sledge Hammer
|23
|Spray painting St. Louis' history, artist eyes ...
|Apr '17
|VP Mullah Elect P...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC