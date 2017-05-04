New painting puts Sir John Gresham in the frame at Holt
A portrait of Sir John Gresham will replace the old painting, left on the wall, which was thought to be of Sir John at Gresham's School. Pictured with the new portrait, left to right, headmaster Douglas Robb, art historian Charlotte Crawley and former Gresham teacher John Smart.
