New painting from Cullybackey artist
John's painting of the legendary greyhounds, Master McGrath and Mick The Miller, was specially commissioned by the organisers of the annual Irish Game Fair & Fine Food Festival. The Shane's Castle event will take place over the weekend of Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25, offering a family-friendly celebration of country sports, pursuits and lifestyle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ballymena Today.
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"It's the sort of thing Norwich should do more ...
|May 21
|Fundie Fatwazz Aroma
|2
|Basquiat tops Warhol after painting sells for $...
|May 19
|Christian Taliban
|3
|Chicano Art Wields A Sharper Political Edge In ...
|May 14
|tomin cali
|1
|Trump's illegal immigration pledge kept GOP in ...
|May 9
|tomin cali
|1
|Artist moves studio to new one on heritage farm (Nov '08)
|May 3
|John Deere
|6
|Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ... (Oct '16)
|Apr 29
|Sledge Hammer
|23
|Spray painting St. Louis' history, artist eyes ...
|Apr '17
|VP Mullah Elect P...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC