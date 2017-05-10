New exhibition at Kenilworth Castle celebrates motoring pioneer
Car, aircraft and history lovers have all been catered for at a new exhibition which has opened in Kenilworth Castle this month. 'Speed and Power: John Siddeley, Pioneer of the Motor Age' is celebrating the life and achievements of John Davenport Siddeley, 1st Baron Kenilworth, who founded Armstrong Siddeley Motors.
