Mumbai museum's 'day out' for global commemoration1 min ago
Mumbai, May 17 The 95-year-old and biggest museum in Mumbai, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya , will celebrate a 'day out' on wheels to mark the International Museum Day on Thursday, an official said here on Wednesday. This year, in an unique initiative, the Citi-CSMVS Museum on Wheels will travel around a special bus in Mumbai and park at key locations for people to walk in and view the exhibits.
