Meet some of the Norfolk and Norwich Open Studios artists

Saturday May 27

From sculptors to painters to textile-makers - more than 500 artists across Norfolk are taking part in a 16-day celebration of art which starts todayMay 27. Norfolk and Norwich Open Studios, which runs until June 11, is now in its 23rd year and throughout the next two weeks people will be able to enjoy visiting the array of artists taking part in more than 250 venues across the county. Painter Mary Blue Brady, originally from America, has a Master of Fine Arts in Painting from the University of Pennsylvania and has Mary, who lives with her family in Kettlestone, has her artist studio in an old thrashing barn on Kettlestone Manor Farm.

Chicago, IL

