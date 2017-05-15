McLeod Plantation Art Series continue...

McLeod Plantation Art Series continues May 20 with guided painting program with Sonja Griffin Evans

The Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission 's new four-part art series at McLeod Plantation Historic Site continues on May 20 with artist Sonja Griffin Evans hosting a guided painting program.

