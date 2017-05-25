Maud Lewis painting goes for $36,800 at Consignor Art Auction
For the second time in a month a Maud Lewis painting has been sold for five times a pre-auction estimate. The Nova Scotia artist's "Black Cats" fetched $36,800 at the Consignor Canadian Fine Art live spring auction event Thursday at the Gardiner Museum in Toronto.
