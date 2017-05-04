Mammals on the move with the arrival of spring
A trio of "moose" take part in hands-on activities at the University of Alaska Museum of the North.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Artist moves studio to new one on heritage farm (Nov '08)
|May 3
|John Deere
|6
|Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ... (Oct '16)
|Apr 29
|Sledge Hammer
|23
|Spray painting St. Louis' history, artist eyes ...
|Apr 13
|VP Mullah Elect P...
|2
|Who's Guilty of Cultural Appropriation?By Lizzi...
|Apr '17
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Oscar Wilde portrait, prison cell door part of ...
|Apr '17
|Baptistism by Proxy
|1
|Family recognise Rockwell painting stolen 41 ye...
|Apr '17
|Sally
|2
|R. Styles (Feb '06)
|Apr '17
|tim
|112
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC