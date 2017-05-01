Locust Projects Names Lorie Mertes, Formerly of MAM, as Executive Director
On the cusp of a momentous anniversary , Lorie Mertes will be stepping into the role of previous director Chana Sheldon, who had been at the helm for eight years. Mertes told New Times she's eager to tackle the challenges ahead.
