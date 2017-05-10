Let's Pause to Appreciate Basquiat's Hundred-Million-Dollar Painting

A son of Haitian and Puerto Rican parents in Brooklyn drops out of high school in the tenth grade, is kicked out of his home, knocks around the city doing graffiti, attracts art-world notice and patronage, makes paintings and drawings, lives recklessly, passes his creative peak before his twenty-third birthday, and dies of a heroin overdose, at twenty-seven, in 1988. Last week, at Sotheby's, a Japanese businessman, Yusaku Maezawa, spent more than a hundred and ten million dollars on a medium-sized, slapdash-looking painting of a grimacing skull by Jean-Michel Basquiat, entitled "Untitled," from 1982.

