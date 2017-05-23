Leaked Document Lays Out Facebook's P...

Leaked Document Lays Out Facebook's Policy on Sex and Nudity in Art

14 hrs ago Read more: Hyperallergic

The Guardian has seen more than 100 internal documents from the social media giant, including one clarifying guidelines on sex and nudity in art. Facebook users may post artistic images of nudity and sexuality, so long as the work was created in a manual medium.

