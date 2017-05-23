Leaked Document Lays Out Facebook's Policy on Sex and Nudity in Art
The Guardian has seen more than 100 internal documents from the social media giant, including one clarifying guidelines on sex and nudity in art. Facebook users may post artistic images of nudity and sexuality, so long as the work was created in a manual medium.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hyperallergic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"It's the sort of thing Norwich should do more ...
|Sun
|Fundie Fatwazz Aroma
|2
|Basquiat tops Warhol after painting sells for $...
|May 19
|Christian Taliban
|3
|Chicano Art Wields A Sharper Political Edge In ...
|May 14
|tomin cali
|1
|Trump's illegal immigration pledge kept GOP in ...
|May 9
|tomin cali
|1
|Artist moves studio to new one on heritage farm (Nov '08)
|May 3
|John Deere
|6
|Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ... (Oct '16)
|Apr 29
|Sledge Hammer
|23
|Spray painting St. Louis' history, artist eyes ...
|Apr '17
|VP Mullah Elect P...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC