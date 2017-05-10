Le Passeur by William Stott of Oldham which comes to Southampton City Art Gallery in 2018
William Stott of Oldham's Le Passeur was painted in 1881 and shows two girls by a river at dusk as they watch 'the ferryman' of the title cross the water. Recently acquired by London's Tate gallery, it will visit Southampton City Art Gallery in 2018 as one of only four UK galleries to show the work.
