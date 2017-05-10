June Kelly Gallery opens exhibition o...

June Kelly Gallery opens exhibition of new paintings by Nola Zirin

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Art Daily

Orbs and Angles, an exhibition of new paintings by Nola Zirin, reflecting the artist's faithfulness to a pictorial geometry, opened at the June Kelly Gallery , 166 Mercer on Friday, May 12. The exhibition will remain on view through June 13, 2017. Zirin says her recent paintings navigate the use of geometric form in the construction of imaginary environments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Painting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chicano Art Wields A Sharper Political Edge In ... 6 hr tomin cali 1
News Trump's illegal immigration pledge kept GOP in ... May 9 tomin cali 1
News Artist moves studio to new one on heritage farm (Nov '08) May 3 John Deere 6
News Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ... (Oct '16) Apr 29 Sledge Hammer 23
News Spray painting St. Louis' history, artist eyes ... Apr 13 VP Mullah Elect P... 2
News Who's Guilty of Cultural Appropriation?By Lizzi... Apr '17 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Oscar Wilde portrait, prison cell door part of ... Apr '17 Baptistism by Proxy 1
See all Painting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Painting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,524 • Total comments across all topics: 281,011,685

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC