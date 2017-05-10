June Kelly Gallery opens exhibition of new paintings by Nola Zirin
Orbs and Angles, an exhibition of new paintings by Nola Zirin, reflecting the artist's faithfulness to a pictorial geometry, opened at the June Kelly Gallery , 166 Mercer on Friday, May 12. The exhibition will remain on view through June 13, 2017. Zirin says her recent paintings navigate the use of geometric form in the construction of imaginary environments.
