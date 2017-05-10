Jean-Baptiste Huysmans' painting at t...

Jean-Baptiste Huysmans' painting at the Gezira Museum Via Wikimedia Creative Commons

Egypt Today

The Geizra Museum, located inside al-Nasr Saray at the Cairo Opera House, was built in 1936, and first opened in August 1957 under the rule of late President Gamal Abdel Nasser. It has special works of tapestries and crafts that date back to 18th and 19th centuries, made in Egypt and other countries.

