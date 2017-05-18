"It's the sort of thing Norwich should do more often" - families flock to see array of weird and wonderful acts at Norfolk and Norwich Festival Garden Party An array of weird and wonderful acts have entertained crowds who flocked to a city park to enjoy some fun in the sun at the Norfolk and Norwich Festival Garden Party. The annual event, always a popular part of the festival calendar, has again drawn big crowds to watch an array of colourful and quirky events at Chapelfield Gardens which includes real life arcade games and giant origami through to circus, face painting and pop-up food stalls.

