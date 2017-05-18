"It's the sort of thing Norwich shoul...

"It's the sort of thing Norwich should do more often" -...

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Eastern Daily Press

"It's the sort of thing Norwich should do more often" - families flock to see array of weird and wonderful acts at Norfolk and Norwich Festival Garden Party An array of weird and wonderful acts have entertained crowds who flocked to a city park to enjoy some fun in the sun at the Norfolk and Norwich Festival Garden Party. The annual event, always a popular part of the festival calendar, has again drawn big crowds to watch an array of colourful and quirky events at Chapelfield Gardens which includes real life arcade games and giant origami through to circus, face painting and pop-up food stalls.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eastern Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Painting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Basquiat tops Warhol after painting sells for $... Fri Christian Taliban 3
News Chicano Art Wields A Sharper Political Edge In ... May 14 tomin cali 1
News Trump's illegal immigration pledge kept GOP in ... May 9 tomin cali 1
News Artist moves studio to new one on heritage farm (Nov '08) May 3 John Deere 6
News Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ... (Oct '16) Apr 29 Sledge Hammer 23
News Spray painting St. Louis' history, artist eyes ... Apr '17 VP Mullah Elect P... 2
News Who's Guilty of Cultural Appropriation?By Lizzi... Apr '17 Oh No You Di-nt 1
See all Painting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Painting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,331 • Total comments across all topics: 281,164,334

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC