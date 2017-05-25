Indian holds painting exhibit on emin...

Indian holds painting exhibit on eminent personalities in Aus

11 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Melbourne, May 26 An Indian-origin man here has organised an exhibition showcasing portraits made by him of 50 well known Australian personalities like cricketing icons Shane Warne and Ricky Ponting. The two-day long exhibition by Melbourne-based resident Sedunath Prabhakar was launched on Wednesday and opened for public by Parliament Speaker Colin Brooks, Multicultural Minister Robin Scott, Indian Consul General Manika Jain and other Indian community members.

