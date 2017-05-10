Important Russian paintings, modern bronzes and collectors' treasures at Michaan's auction

Andy Warhol's iconic "Liz" and Wayne Thiebaud's "Three Cows" are among the signature works by American masters offered in Michaan's Fine Art, Furniture and Decorations Auction to be held Friday, June 9. Landscapes of the American West by Maynard Dixon, Percy Gray, Michael Coleman and Charles Partridge Adams are also highlighted in this biannual sale. "Bondage" , a 1976 bronze by John Nelson Battenberg , is one of the exciting sculptures in this sale; another is Solomon Saprid's Brutalist figural bronze of a kneeling knight .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.