If Oro's paintings could talk

Award-winning actress and visual artist Elizabeth Oropesa will unveil some of her artworks in an exhibit at the Gallery of the SSS Building in Diliman from May 19, 3 p.m. to June 16. I have seen Elizabeth's paintings and I find them moving. The thing is, Oro, as I fondly call her, has no fine arts background nor formal training in drawing or painting.

