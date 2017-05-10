Hundreds enjoy a theatre open day at Airedale General Hospital

HUNDREDS of curious visitors enjoyed an open day at Airedale General Hospital this afternoon when the theatres and endoscopy unit doors were thrown open for a behind the scenes look. As well as face painting fun, children were able to dress in theatre gowns and masks and make plaster casts as well as see what it looks like in the stomach, courtesy of a resident dummy and an endoscope.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Thetelegraphand Argus.