Hundreds enjoy a theatre open day at Airedale General Hospital
HUNDREDS of curious visitors enjoyed an open day at Airedale General Hospital this afternoon when the theatres and endoscopy unit doors were thrown open for a behind the scenes look. As well as face painting fun, children were able to dress in theatre gowns and masks and make plaster casts as well as see what it looks like in the stomach, courtesy of a resident dummy and an endoscope.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Thetelegraphand Argus.
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's illegal immigration pledge kept GOP in ...
|May 9
|tomin cali
|1
|Artist moves studio to new one on heritage farm (Nov '08)
|May 3
|John Deere
|6
|Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ... (Oct '16)
|Apr 29
|Sledge Hammer
|23
|Spray painting St. Louis' history, artist eyes ...
|Apr 13
|VP Mullah Elect P...
|2
|Who's Guilty of Cultural Appropriation?By Lizzi...
|Apr '17
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Oscar Wilde portrait, prison cell door part of ...
|Apr '17
|Baptistism by Proxy
|1
|Family recognise Rockwell painting stolen 41 ye...
|Apr '17
|Sally
|2
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC