Hoisington painting program yielding posit...

Dolores Kipper, the city's code enforcement officer, Monday night provided an update to the city council on her efforts to encourage property owners to take advantage of the city's needs-based grant program to help spruce up the exteriors of some houses suffering from deferred maintenance.
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"It's the sort of thing Norwich should do more ...
|Sun
|Fundie Fatwazz Aroma
|2
|Basquiat tops Warhol after painting sells for $...
|May 19
|Christian Taliban
|3
|Chicano Art Wields A Sharper Political Edge In ...
|May 14
|tomin cali
|1
|Trump's illegal immigration pledge kept GOP in ...
|May 9
|tomin cali
|1
|Artist moves studio to new one on heritage farm (Nov '08)
|May 3
|John Deere
|6
|Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ... (Oct '16)
|Apr 29
|Sledge Hammer
|23
|Spray painting St. Louis' history, artist eyes ...
|Apr '17
|VP Mullah Elect P...
|2
