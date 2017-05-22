Hoisington painting program yielding ...

Hoisington painting program yielding posit...

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Great Bend Tribune

Dolores Kipper, the city's code enforcement officer, Monday night provided an update to the city council on her efforts to encourage property owners to take advantage of the city's needs-based grant program to help spruce up the exteriors of some houses suffering from deferred maintenance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Great Bend Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Painting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "It's the sort of thing Norwich should do more ... Sun Fundie Fatwazz Aroma 2
News Basquiat tops Warhol after painting sells for $... May 19 Christian Taliban 3
News Chicano Art Wields A Sharper Political Edge In ... May 14 tomin cali 1
News Trump's illegal immigration pledge kept GOP in ... May 9 tomin cali 1
News Artist moves studio to new one on heritage farm (Nov '08) May 3 John Deere 6
News Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ... (Oct '16) Apr 29 Sledge Hammer 23
News Spray painting St. Louis' history, artist eyes ... Apr '17 VP Mullah Elect P... 2
See all Painting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Painting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Iran
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,771 • Total comments across all topics: 281,217,770

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC