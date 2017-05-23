Glasgow's Dali painting to go on loan

Glasgow's Dali painting to go on loan

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: BBC News

One of Scotland's most famous paintings - Salvador Dali's Christ Of St John Of The Cross - is to go on loan. The painting, which hangs in Glasgow's Kelvingrove Art Gallery, is to be moved to London's Royal Academy of Arts in September.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Painting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Painting Leighton Buzzard purple for Cancer Res... 1 hr need 2 find cause... 1
News "It's the sort of thing Norwich should do more ... May 21 Fundie Fatwazz Aroma 2
News Basquiat tops Warhol after painting sells for $... May 19 Christian Taliban 3
News Chicano Art Wields A Sharper Political Edge In ... May 14 tomin cali 1
News Trump's illegal immigration pledge kept GOP in ... May 9 tomin cali 1
News Artist moves studio to new one on heritage farm (Nov '08) May 3 John Deere 6
News Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ... (Oct '16) Apr 29 Sledge Hammer 23
See all Painting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Painting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,699 • Total comments across all topics: 281,252,932

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC