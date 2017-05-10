Glasgow City Council has bought a LS ...

Glasgow City Council has bought a LS Lowry painting of Cranes and Ships, Glasgow Docks

For a few terrifying moments officials in Glasgow 's City Chambers thought they had lost an LS Lowry from the office of one of Labour 's outgoing chiefs. However, the painting - a valuable copy rather than a priceless original - had simply been taken down by former deputy leader Archie Graham as he prepared to move out of his sumptuous study to far more modest opposition accommodation.

