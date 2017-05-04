Gandhian studies will not save rapist...

Gandhian studies will not save rapist, killer of 4-yr-old from noose

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Times of India

NEW DELHI: A condemned prisoner's proficiency in Gandhian thoughts, drawing and painting skills and acquisition of a pre-bachelor degree in jail while awaiting execution failed to convince the Supreme Court on Wednesday about his reformation to spare him the gallows. Facing death penalty for raping and brutally murdering his friend's four year-old daughter, the man could delay his execution by two and half years by requesting the SC to review the capital punishment saying he was on the path to reformation having acquired proficiency in Gandhian thoughts while in jail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Painting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Artist moves studio to new one on heritage farm (Nov '08) 14 hr John Deere 6
News Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ... (Oct '16) Apr 29 Sledge Hammer 23
News Spray painting St. Louis' history, artist eyes ... Apr 13 VP Mullah Elect P... 2
News Who's Guilty of Cultural Appropriation?By Lizzi... Apr 4 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Oscar Wilde portrait, prison cell door part of ... Apr '17 Baptistism by Proxy 1
News Family recognise Rockwell painting stolen 41 ye... Apr '17 Sally 2
R. Styles (Feb '06) Apr '17 tim 112
See all Painting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Painting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,697 • Total comments across all topics: 280,770,698

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC