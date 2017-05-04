Gandhian studies will not save rapist, killer of 4-yr-old from noose

NEW DELHI: A condemned prisoner's proficiency in Gandhian thoughts, drawing and painting skills and acquisition of a pre-bachelor degree in jail while awaiting execution failed to convince the Supreme Court on Wednesday about his reformation to spare him the gallows. Facing death penalty for raping and brutally murdering his friend's four year-old daughter, the man could delay his execution by two and half years by requesting the SC to review the capital punishment saying he was on the path to reformation having acquired proficiency in Gandhian thoughts while in jail.

