Future of Anton Gag's - Attack on New Ulm' weighed
Starting the last half of September, the Minnesota Historical Society will display the painting in the James J. Hill House free of charge. MNHS hopes to foster a discussion on the future of the controversial painting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ... (Oct '16)
|Apr 29
|Sledge Hammer
|23
|Spray painting St. Louis' history, artist eyes ...
|Apr 13
|VP Mullah Elect P...
|2
|Who's Guilty of Cultural Appropriation?By Lizzi...
|Apr 4
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Oscar Wilde portrait, prison cell door part of ...
|Apr 3
|Baptistism by Proxy
|1
|Family recognise Rockwell painting stolen 41 ye...
|Apr 1
|Sally
|2
|R. Styles (Feb '06)
|Apr '17
|tim
|112
|Couture to Canvas Yvonne DiMora Glamour Girls A...
|Mar '17
|James M
|1
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC