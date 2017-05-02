Future of Anton Gag's - Attack on New...

Future of Anton Gag's - Attack on New Ulm' weighed

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Journal

Starting the last half of September, the Minnesota Historical Society will display the painting in the James J. Hill House free of charge. MNHS hopes to foster a discussion on the future of the controversial painting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Painting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ... (Oct '16) Apr 29 Sledge Hammer 23
News Spray painting St. Louis' history, artist eyes ... Apr 13 VP Mullah Elect P... 2
News Who's Guilty of Cultural Appropriation?By Lizzi... Apr 4 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Oscar Wilde portrait, prison cell door part of ... Apr 3 Baptistism by Proxy 1
News Family recognise Rockwell painting stolen 41 ye... Apr 1 Sally 2
R. Styles (Feb '06) Apr '17 tim 112
News Couture to Canvas Yvonne DiMora Glamour Girls A... Mar '17 James M 1
See all Painting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Painting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,811 • Total comments across all topics: 280,721,511

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC