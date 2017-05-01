France's Macron pays tribute to Moroccan drowned after 1995 Le Pen rally
French presidential frontrunner Emmanuel Macron on Monday paid homage to a young Moroccan man who drowned in the Seine 22 years ago after being pushed into the river by skinheads on the fringes of the National Front's traditional May Day rally. In an anniversary gesture clearly aimed at painting the National Front as extremist a week before he faces its candidate Marine Le Pen in a run-off vote for the presidency, Macron observed a minute's silence on the riverbank.
