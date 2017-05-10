Four questions with artist Hee June Shin

Rochester painter HeeJune Shin felt herself inspired as she wandered the 100-acre preserve at Cascade Meadows Wetlands and Environmental Science Center in Rochester. So much so that Shin spent the past two years painting amid the prairie grass and wetlands, filling her canvas with lush colorful scenes.

