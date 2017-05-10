First ever showing of photos by Vik M...

First ever showing of photos by Vik Muniz inspired by old master paintings on view in Venice

Vik Muniz's latest project has been specially created for the Palazzo Cini Gallery as a homage to masterpieces in the Cini Collection The 2017 exhibition season at the Palazzo Cini Gallery at San Vio got underway with a contemporary art show. From 21 April to 24 July, the second-floor rooms hosts Afterglow: Pictures of Ruins, an exhibition by the renowned photographer Vik Muniz.

