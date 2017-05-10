First ever showing of photos by Vik Muniz inspired by old master paintings on view in Venice
Vik Muniz's latest project has been specially created for the Palazzo Cini Gallery as a homage to masterpieces in the Cini Collection The 2017 exhibition season at the Palazzo Cini Gallery at San Vio got underway with a contemporary art show. From 21 April to 24 July, the second-floor rooms hosts Afterglow: Pictures of Ruins, an exhibition by the renowned photographer Vik Muniz.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's illegal immigration pledge kept GOP in ...
|May 9
|tomin cali
|1
|Artist moves studio to new one on heritage farm (Nov '08)
|May 3
|John Deere
|6
|Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ... (Oct '16)
|Apr 29
|Sledge Hammer
|23
|Spray painting St. Louis' history, artist eyes ...
|Apr 13
|VP Mullah Elect P...
|2
|Who's Guilty of Cultural Appropriation?By Lizzi...
|Apr '17
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Oscar Wilde portrait, prison cell door part of ...
|Apr '17
|Baptistism by Proxy
|1
|Family recognise Rockwell painting stolen 41 ye...
|Apr '17
|Sally
|2
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC