FCC holds carnival of water color paintings

Read more: The Peninsula

Friends Cultural Centre in collaboration with Shantiniketan Indian School held a water colour painting exhibition on May 19 at FCC Hall in Hilal. The exhibition was inaugurated by one of the most prominent artists in Qatar Hassan Abdul Rehman Al Mulla.

