Fans of SpongeBob SquarePants caught painting West Richland school
West Richland police were on patrol at Enterprise Middle School on Wednesday morning and found three male juveniles spray painting on the buildings and outdoor tables, said Sgt. Drew Hendrickson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chicano Art Wields A Sharper Political Edge In ...
|May 14
|tomin cali
|1
|Trump's illegal immigration pledge kept GOP in ...
|May 9
|tomin cali
|1
|Artist moves studio to new one on heritage farm (Nov '08)
|May 3
|John Deere
|6
|Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ... (Oct '16)
|Apr 29
|Sledge Hammer
|23
|Spray painting St. Louis' history, artist eyes ...
|Apr '17
|VP Mullah Elect P...
|2
|Who's Guilty of Cultural Appropriation?By Lizzi...
|Apr '17
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Oscar Wilde portrait, prison cell door part of ...
|Apr '17
|Baptistism by Proxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC