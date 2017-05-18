Famous painting returns to Sudeley Castle and Gardens
The renowned Allegory of the Tudor Succession will go on display in the newly-renovated South Hall on Tuesday The Elizabethan painting, by Flemish artist, Lucas de Heere, depicts Henry VIII, his three children and Queen Mary's husband, Phillip of Spain, and was commissioned in 1572. Sian Jocelyn, visitor services manager at Sudeley Castle, said: "We are delighted the Allegory of the Tudor Succession is making its long awaited return back to the castle this month.
