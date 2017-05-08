Fake President

President Donald Trump shows an executive order entitled, "Comprehensive Plan for Reorganizing the Executive Branch" after signing it beside members of his Cabinet in the Oval Office on March 13, 2017. Presidencies are often defined by images: FDR delivering his reassuring fireside chats; Harry Truman speaking from the back of his campaign train, whistle stopping in 1948 and giving 'em hell; JFK and Jackie, elegant in Paris, defying Henry James' stereotype of Americans as bumpkins; Reagan at the Berlin Wall; and George W. Bush in his flight suit against the banner reading "Mission Accomplished."

