Exhibit celebrates movement of dance

Years spent sketching dancers in a Calgary ballet studio resulted in captivating images from a local artist that will be on display this weekend. More than a dozen portraits and figurative drawings from Turner Valley artist Gordon Milne's extensive exhibit Painting en pointe - a celebration of movement in dance - were selected for display for the Alberta Ballet Studio's 50th Anniversary celebration in the Nat Christie Centre May 26 to 28. 'To go into those studios and draw those dancers and see what they do throughout the day, from training to the productions they're putting on, to say is inspirational is kind of trite, but it truly is,' he said.

