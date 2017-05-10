EXCLUSIVE: Billy Ray Cyrus Reveals Liam Hemsworth's Passion for Painting: 'He's a Great Artist'
The 55-year-old singer sat down with ET's Nancy O'Dell in honor of the 25th anniversary of "Achy Breaky Heart" in Los Angeles on Monday, where he opened up about daughter Miley's boyfriend -- and his secret passion for painting. "Liam is a great guy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ETonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's illegal immigration pledge kept GOP in ...
|Tue
|tomin cali
|1
|Artist moves studio to new one on heritage farm (Nov '08)
|May 3
|John Deere
|6
|Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ... (Oct '16)
|Apr 29
|Sledge Hammer
|23
|Spray painting St. Louis' history, artist eyes ...
|Apr 13
|VP Mullah Elect P...
|2
|Who's Guilty of Cultural Appropriation?By Lizzi...
|Apr '17
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Oscar Wilde portrait, prison cell door part of ...
|Apr '17
|Baptistism by Proxy
|1
|Family recognise Rockwell painting stolen 41 ye...
|Apr '17
|Sally
|2
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC