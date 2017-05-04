Ed Sheeran rises to No.12 on Young Rich List with A 52 million fortune
The 26-year-old singer-songwriter from Framlingham has seen his wealth rise from A 45 million last year, which placed him joint 15th on the list in 2016 alongside software programmer Jack Cator, to an estimated A 52 million. Ed, who has recently been immortalised in a painting unveiled at the National Portrait Gallery, appeared on today's Desert Island Discs on BBC Radio 4. Opening the new series of the world famous show, Ed is set to reveal the music he would take with him if he were stranded on a remote island.
