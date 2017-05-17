Don Binney painting Last Flight of the Kokako sells for more than $500,000
A Don Binney painting has sold for more than half a million dollars at auction this evening, making it the most expensive Binney work ever sold. The large piece - La Chute d'Icare, Pureora: Last Flight of the Kokako - was valued at between $300,000 and $500,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
