Doc 'Blurred Lines' by Barry Avrich profiles shadowy contemporary art world
The contemporary art world can be an intimidating one, with its mysterious nature, sticker shock, and gallerists who are sometimes hesitant to offer a price list or even say hello to patrons. "I used to walk into an art gallery and say, 'Oh, that's beautiful, how much is that?' 'Sold.'
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ... (Oct '16)
|Sat
|Sledge Hammer
|23
|Spray painting St. Louis' history, artist eyes ...
|Apr 13
|VP Mullah Elect P...
|2
|Who's Guilty of Cultural Appropriation?By Lizzi...
|Apr 4
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Oscar Wilde portrait, prison cell door part of ...
|Apr 3
|Baptistism by Proxy
|1
|Family recognise Rockwell painting stolen 41 ye...
|Apr 1
|Sally
|2
|R. Styles (Feb '06)
|Apr 1
|tim
|112
|Couture to Canvas Yvonne DiMora Glamour Girls A...
|Mar '17
|James M
|1
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC