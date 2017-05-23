DELTA artists perform live painting

The fifth grade DELTA Art students at Kate Goodrich Elementary School participated in a live painting performance during the Kate Goodrich Art & Talent Festival last Monday night. They had rehearsed during the previous week, working in a team to create a 12-foot painting in front of a live audience.

