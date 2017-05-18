Creighton's Painting Accepted For Exhibition
The National Oil & Acrylic Painter's Society notified local artist Steve Creighton that his painting "Foley Jug with Rose" has been accepted for the 2017 Spring NOAPS International On-Line Exhibition. Judging the paintings for the exhibition was NOAPS Signature Artist Miguel Malagon, originally from Mexico but who grew up in East Chicago.
