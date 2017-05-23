CP NewsAlert: Jean Paul Riopelle pain...

CP NewsAlert: Jean Paul Riopelle painting sells for more than $7.4M

11 hrs ago Read more: Journal-Pioneer

A painting by the late Quebec artist Jean Paul Riopelle has sold for more than $7.4 million, good for second on the list of Canada's most expensive works of art. Going into the Heffel Fine Art Auction House's spring sale on Wednesday, the painting "Vent du nord" had a conservative pre-sale estimate of $1 million to $1.5 million.

