Continue reading Crow Collection to feature music by Henri Scars Struck
Henri Scars Struck is a French-born composer and pianist based in New York. A Grammy winner, he's written, arranged, produced and recorded music for artists, films and dance performances, as well as art installations and corporations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chicano Art Wields A Sharper Political Edge In ...
|Sun
|tomin cali
|1
|Trump's illegal immigration pledge kept GOP in ...
|May 9
|tomin cali
|1
|Artist moves studio to new one on heritage farm (Nov '08)
|May 3
|John Deere
|6
|Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ... (Oct '16)
|Apr 29
|Sledge Hammer
|23
|Spray painting St. Louis' history, artist eyes ...
|Apr '17
|VP Mullah Elect P...
|2
|Who's Guilty of Cultural Appropriation?By Lizzi...
|Apr '17
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Oscar Wilde portrait, prison cell door part of ...
|Apr '17
|Baptistism by Proxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC