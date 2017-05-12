Comments
A local illustrator has transformed the windows of a Bay Ridge wine bar into a whimsical jungle scene, as the final stop on the nabe's annual Storefront Art Walk on May 13. The artist behind the transparent fresco fronting the Owl's Head vino venue said that she wanted to infuse the Bay Ridge streetscape into her work. "When you look through the window, the street sort of becomes part of the painting," said Greenpoint artist Bethany Robertson .
