Carnival through the ages comes to Diss

Vikings to Vintage vehicles and everything inbetween will be on show at Diss Carnival this year as residents celebrate Carnival Through the Ages on Sunday June 11. The procession will start at Diss High School at 12.45pm and travel through the town ending up at Diss Park and Mere where the Fun Day will open at 1.30pm. There will be over 50 stalls, arena shows and taster sessions in the multi-use games area.

