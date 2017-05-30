Carnival through the ages comes to Diss

Carnival through the ages comes to Diss

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 27 Read more: Eastern Daily Press

Vikings to Vintage vehicles and everything inbetween will be on show at Diss Carnival this year as residents celebrate Carnival Through the Ages on Sunday June 11. The procession will start at Diss High School at 12.45pm and travel through the town ending up at Diss Park and Mere where the Fun Day will open at 1.30pm. There will be over 50 stalls, arena shows and taster sessions in the multi-use games area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eastern Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Painting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Painting Leighton Buzzard purple for Cancer Res... May 24 need 2 find cause... 1
News "It's the sort of thing Norwich should do more ... May 21 Fundie Fatwazz Aroma 2
News Basquiat tops Warhol after painting sells for $... May 19 Christian Taliban 3
News Chicano Art Wields A Sharper Political Edge In ... May 14 tomin cali 1
News Trump's illegal immigration pledge kept GOP in ... May 9 tomin cali 1
News Artist moves studio to new one on heritage farm (Nov '08) May 3 John Deere 6
News Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ... (Oct '16) Apr '17 Sledge Hammer 23
See all Painting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Painting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,732 • Total comments across all topics: 281,481,772

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC