Beauty of the local landscape on exhibit

Beauty of the local landscape on exhibit

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: Wingham Chronicle

From the bush to the coast to strong traditional indigenous paintings, some stunning artworks by local artists are at Taree's art gallery. On show: Rod Spicer with a collection of his artworks which are now hanging at the Manning Regional Art Gallery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wingham Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Painting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Artist moves studio to new one on heritage farm (Nov '08) 2 hr John Deere 6
News Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ... (Oct '16) Apr 29 Sledge Hammer 23
News Spray painting St. Louis' history, artist eyes ... Apr 13 VP Mullah Elect P... 2
News Who's Guilty of Cultural Appropriation?By Lizzi... Apr 4 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Oscar Wilde portrait, prison cell door part of ... Apr 3 Baptistism by Proxy 1
News Family recognise Rockwell painting stolen 41 ye... Apr '17 Sally 2
R. Styles (Feb '06) Apr '17 tim 112
See all Painting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Painting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,043 • Total comments across all topics: 280,757,866

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC