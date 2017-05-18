Basquiat tops Warhol after painting sells for $111 million
A Japanese billionaire has bought a painting by Jean-Michel Basquiat for $110.5 million, the highest ever price paid at auction for a work by an American artist. It's a spectacular increase from the last time the painting, "Untitled," was sold -- it fetched a mere $19,000 in 1984.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CNN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Basquiat tops Warhol after painting sells for $...
|1 hr
|Suezanne
|2
|Chicano Art Wields A Sharper Political Edge In ...
|May 14
|tomin cali
|1
|Trump's illegal immigration pledge kept GOP in ...
|May 9
|tomin cali
|1
|Artist moves studio to new one on heritage farm (Nov '08)
|May 3
|John Deere
|6
|Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ... (Oct '16)
|Apr 29
|Sledge Hammer
|23
|Spray painting St. Louis' history, artist eyes ...
|Apr '17
|VP Mullah Elect P...
|2
|Who's Guilty of Cultural Appropriation?By Lizzi...
|Apr '17
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC