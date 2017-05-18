Basquiat tops Warhol after painting s...

Basquiat tops Warhol after painting sells for $111 million

19 hrs ago Read more: CNN

A Japanese billionaire has bought a painting by Jean-Michel Basquiat for $110.5 million, the highest ever price paid at auction for a work by an American artist. It's a spectacular increase from the last time the painting, "Untitled," was sold -- it fetched a mere $19,000 in 1984.

