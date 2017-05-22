Basquiat painting sets multiple records, sells for USD 110.5mn

New York, May 22 American artist Jean-Michel Basquiat joined artists Pablo Picasso and Andy Warhol in the USD 100 million club, with his 1982 Untitled artwork fetching a whopping USD 110.5 million at Sotheby's New York sale here. Painted by Basquiat at the age of 21, the art work was purchased by noted Japanese collector and entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa, who plans to exhibit it in a museum based in his hometown Chiba in Japan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.