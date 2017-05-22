Basquiat painting sets multiple recor...

Basquiat painting sets multiple records, sells for USD 110.5mn

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: India.com

New York, May 22 American artist Jean-Michel Basquiat joined artists Pablo Picasso and Andy Warhol in the USD 100 million club, with his 1982 Untitled artwork fetching a whopping USD 110.5 million at Sotheby's New York sale here. Painted by Basquiat at the age of 21, the art work was purchased by noted Japanese collector and entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa, who plans to exhibit it in a museum based in his hometown Chiba in Japan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Painting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "It's the sort of thing Norwich should do more ... Sun Fundie Fatwazz Aroma 2
News Basquiat tops Warhol after painting sells for $... May 19 Christian Taliban 3
News Chicano Art Wields A Sharper Political Edge In ... May 14 tomin cali 1
News Trump's illegal immigration pledge kept GOP in ... May 9 tomin cali 1
News Artist moves studio to new one on heritage farm (Nov '08) May 3 John Deere 6
News Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ... (Oct '16) Apr 29 Sledge Hammer 23
News Spray painting St. Louis' history, artist eyes ... Apr '17 VP Mullah Elect P... 2
See all Painting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Painting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,556 • Total comments across all topics: 281,206,707

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC