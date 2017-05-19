Basquiat painting sells for $111 million, sets record
A Sotheby's official speaks about an untitled painting by Jean-Michel Basquiat during a media preview May 5, 2017 at Sotheby's In New York. The piece is one of the creations to be auctioned during the Impressionist and Modern Art evening sale May 16, 2017 in New York / AFP PHOTO / Don Emmert A Sotheby's official speaks about an untitled painting by Jean-Michel Basquiat during a media preview May 5, 2017 at Sotheby's In New York.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNO-TV New Orleans.
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Basquiat tops Warhol after painting sells for $...
|14 hr
|Christian Taliban
|3
|Chicano Art Wields A Sharper Political Edge In ...
|May 14
|tomin cali
|1
|Trump's illegal immigration pledge kept GOP in ...
|May 9
|tomin cali
|1
|Artist moves studio to new one on heritage farm (Nov '08)
|May 3
|John Deere
|6
|Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ... (Oct '16)
|Apr 29
|Sledge Hammer
|23
|Spray painting St. Louis' history, artist eyes ...
|Apr '17
|VP Mullah Elect P...
|2
|Who's Guilty of Cultural Appropriation?By Lizzi...
|Apr '17
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC